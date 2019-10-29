Martin Kenny says family ‘shocked, frightened, and amazed’ when car alight

One of the first people Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny thought of when his family car was alight following a suspected arson attack outside his home while his wife and three of his children slept in their beds , was Kevin Lunney.

He says it took him 10 minutes to realize the sinister nature of the attack and “then I thought about Kevin Lunney and his car being burnt and I realized ‘this is mad’.”

The nightmare for the Kenny family began at their home in Aughavas, 11kms from Ballinamore, when they were awoken at 2.15am on Monday by what seemed to be “flashing lights” outside the front door.

As flames from the burning car lit up the hall, his wife Helen raced to wake their three teenaged children and get them out of the house fearful that it might catch fire too.

He said the family was “shocked, frightened, and amazed to be honest” when they realised the car was on fire.

“But at the same time we are strong. We have come together and we are fine and we will not let it be the defining moment of anything. You don’t let anybody who comes in the middle of the night and does that to define anything about your life. That is the decision we all made”.

Martin Kenny’s car after it was destroyed by fire outside his home. Photograph: Supplied by Brian Farrell

Mr Kenny says he is proud of his family and how they are responding to this trauma.

“One of my girls said that at least we are not trying to get into a container or get onto the back of a truck to find safety. We are safe”.

Mr Kenny said someone was coming to look at installing security cameras and lights at the house.

He said until now there was no even a gate on the property.

“That is just the way we live”, he said, before adding that changes had to be made.

The aftermath of the fire that destroyed Martin Kenny’s car. Photograph: Supplied by Brian Farrell

The TD says he has no idea who is responsible and was at pains to state that, despite his differences with others in the community on the issue of asylum seekers in Ballinamore, he is not blaming any of his critics.

“The only people who are responsible for this is the person or persons who did it”.

Mr Kenny called for lessons must be learned from the situation in Ballinamore where he says people had legitimate concerns about the planned centre for asylum seekers.

“ I do not want to be critical of people but there are lessons to be learned. I think it is very irresponsible , and very regrettable that people have been fired up”.

Martin Kenny pictured with his wife, Helen and children Pearse, Eoin, Claire, Éabha at their home in Co Leitrim. Burn marks can be seen on the driveway where his car was destroyed by fire. Photo Brian Farrell/Irish Times

Asked whether he thought the Ballinamore Community Group should now end their 24-hour protest at the apartment block earmarked for asylum seekers he said: “That is up to them. I certainly did not ask them to put it there.

“If they are big enough to decide to do it, they should be big enough and have enough cop on to know what to do now”.

He said the family spent Monday trying to powerwash burned rubber and plastic from their driveway and to come to terms with what had happened.

“Then we pulled the curtains and watched a Harry Potter movie. That is a favourite thing to do in this house”.

He said the family had been helped enormously by the many messages of support from neighbours, strangers who expressed solidarity, and politicians who expressed outrage.

Mr Kenny added that he hoped the incident could be a defining moment.

“Sometimes something big happens and it makes people think. It doesn’t have to be big but for some reason some things get to people and gives them pause for thought. If any good comes out of this disaster I hope people will sit up and realize we have to have compassion and be inclusive.”