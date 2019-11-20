Maria Bailey questions process which saw her deselected

Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has written to party members in her Dún Laoghaire constituency querying aspects of the process which saw her deselected as party candidate for the next general election.

Ms Bailey was last week de-selected by Fine Gael’s executive council on the recommendation of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

It followed a meeting of Dún Laoghaire Fine Gael members on Halloween night which passed a motion calling for the party’s election ticket in the constituency to be reviewed.

The motion read: “The Dún Laoghaire Constituency Executive calls on Fine Gael Executive Council to urgently review the ticket for the general election and to make any changes necessary in order to improve our prospects in the forthcoming general election.”

While the motion made no specific reference to Ms Bailey, it was widely seen as an effort to remove her from the ticket. Ms Bailey has been involved in controversy since earlier this year over a personal injuries claim made against a Dublin hotel.

The letter to members is dated from last Monday and Ms Bailey references a meeting she held with Paschal Donohoe, Fine Gael’s director of organisation, and Tom Curran, the general secretary, in advance of the executive council meeting.

“At about 5pm, on November 14th, the evening of the Executive Council’s meeting, I received a copy of the letter from An Taoiseach to the chair of the Executive Council stating that as party leader and under the provisions of Rule 44A(v) of the Fine Gael Constitution and Rules, he was proposing that the Executive Council delete me as a candidate for the next General Election in the Constituency of Dun Laoghaire,” the letter says.

“He continued: ‘I make this proposal because in my judgement, the best interests of the party are served by deleting Maria Bailey TD as a candidate for the next general election’. There were no reasons given for this judgement.

“At no time before I attended the Executive Council was I told by either Paschal Donohoe or Tom Curran that the basis of my deselection had been changed from the constituency motion to solely that of the Taoiseach’s proposal.

“I am not aware whether the review requested by the constituency was in fact carried out by the Executive Council. If such a review was conducted, I was not advised of any conclusions or the reasons for any such conclusions.

“I was not afforded any opportunity to address the Executive Council on the conclusions of any such review by them. As stated, the Executive Council told me that the only matter before them was the proposal from the Taoiseach, so I must conclude that no review was carried out by them.

“I appreciate that this has been a difficult time for you also, but it is very important to me that the record be corrected and that this be communicated to all members.”