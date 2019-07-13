Many Luas services cancelled and will not resume this evening

Services on the Luas Green Line have been severely disrupted on Saturday because of a technical fault which is unlikely to be fixed this evening.

Services are only operating between Broombridge and Sandyford with no service between Bridesglen and Sandyford in either direction.

The tram company said in a statement that Luas tickets were valid on Dublin Bus and a limited alternative Luas bus was operating between Bridesglen and Sandyford. This bus is stopping at all Luas Stops between Bridesglen and Sandyford.

#Luas maintenance staff are working to fix a technical fault on the Green Line overhead power lines. We would like to thank all customers for their patience throughout this service disruption and we apologise for this inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/uRaGVlgWAW — Luas (@Luas) July 13, 2019

“We would like to inform all passengers that due to the nature of the fault we do not expect service from Bridesglen-Sandyford-Bridesglen to resume this evening,” the company said in a statement on its website.

It said its maintenance staff were working to fix a technical fault on the overhead power lines which became apparent overnight when trams were undergoing their regular inspection. Some tram pantographs, the mechanism that connects the tram with the overhead line, were slightly damaged on inspection, indicating an issue with the overhead line, according to the Luas statement.

“To operate trams in the affected area could result in significant damage to the overhead lines resulting in significantly extended downtime,” the statement added.

Luas Red Line services are operating normally.Travel updates are being published on the Luas website and on the Luas Twitter account.