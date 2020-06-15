Man to appear in court in Galway over stabbing incident

A man has been charged following a stabbing incident that occurred at Ballybane, Galway, on Sunday.

Gardaí said they were called to the scene at Ballybane at about 4pm, and discovered a man aged in his 40s with a stab wound. The man was taken to University Hospital Galway where his injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

Following a patrol of the area by a number of Garda units, a man in his 40s was arrested and taken to Galway Garda Station.

This man has since been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Galway District Court on Monday morning.