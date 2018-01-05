Man to appear in Cavan court over New Year’s Eve murder

A 38-year-old man arrested on Wednesday in Cork is due to appear in court in Cavan on Friday morning charged over the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man during a row on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect was charged just before midnight on Thursday night at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork with the murder of Marek Swider in Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan on New Year’s Eve.

Gardaí believe that Mr Swider got into a row with another man during a game of cards in a house on the Dublin Road in Ballyjamesduff at around 11pm on New Year’s Eve.

The row then spilled out on to the road where Mr Swider was stabbed and he was rushed to Cavan General Hospital but died there from his injuries at around 9.30am on New Year’s Day

Gardaí interviewed a number of Polish nationals who were living in the house and they identified a Polish man who had fled the scene as the suspect for Mr Swider’s killing and began looking for him.

The man presented himself at Anglesea Street Garda Station in Cork at around 9pm on Wednesday night and a team of seven detectives travelled from Cavan to interview him about the killing.

The man who was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act was questioned by detectives throughout Thursday at the Bridewell Garda Station about Mr Swidek’s death.

The man was charged shortly before midnight at the Bridewell and brought back to Cavan where he will appear at Cavan District Court at 10.30am on Friday charged with the murder of Mr Swider.