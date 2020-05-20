Man shot several times in Coolock gun attack

A man has been shot several times in a gun attack in Coolock, north Dublin, on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was shot in the leg in Kilmore. It is understood he was wounded several times.

After being attended to at the scene he has been taken to hospital for treatment. The victim is a 32-year-old from the Cromcastle estate where the attack occurred.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene of Wednesday’s shooting for a forensic examination as part of the investigation into the attack.

The area, and other housing estates across Coolock, north Dublin, has been the scene of a volatile gangland feud for the past 12 months in which five men have died.

Gardaí are trying to establish if the victim of Wednesday’s attack was targeted as part of that feud, which began in January, 2019, with the shooting dead of Zach Parker (23) in Swords, north Co Dublin.

However, sources said the precise motive for Wednesday afternoon’s gun attack may take some time to establish.

More to follow.