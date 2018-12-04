Man shot dead outside school in west Belfast as children leaving for the day

Dissident republicans have been blamed for the murder of a man outside a school in west Belfast on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was shot dead close to the entrance of St Mary’s grammar school on the Glen Road shortly after 3pm as many children were milling about.

Five or six shots were fired in the attack which happened as children were beginning to exit local schools.

Local sources said they believed dissident republicans were involved.

The man was sitting in his Porsche car close to the school when he was shot, according to eyewitnesses. It is understood he was shot as he was waiting to collect his child from school.

“This is a disgraceful and horrific attack. A man has been shot dead while picking up a child from a local school in the Glen Road area,” said the Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey.

“It is deeply concerning that this killing was carried out in full view of hundreds of kids who were leaving school at the time,” he said.

“I unreservedly condemn this murder and my thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the victim,” said Mr Maskey.

“Anyone with any information on the killing of this young man should bring it forward to the police,” he added.

Local SDLP councillor Tim Attwood said shock had swept the community following the murder.

“It is absolutely sickening that a gun was fired in the vicinity of both a primary and secondary school in west Belfast today,” he said.

“A number of pupils witnessed this fatality and are understandably very disturbed and frightened after this reckless act occurred nearby the school gates,” added Mr Attwood.

“There is absolutely no place for this in 2018; this madness belongs in the past and we cannot allow it to once again become our normality,” he said.

“I cannot stress enough that any information relating to this incident must be passed to the PSNI immediately,” he added.

The People Before Profit local MLA Gerry Carroll said the shooting was “horrible and deeply concerning” and must be condemned by everybody.

“It is especially worrying given the amount of children and young people in the area at that time”.