Man ‘seriously injured’ in Co Monaghan collision

A man in his 40s was seriously injured in a collision in Co Monaghan on Thursday.

The incident involving a van and a lorry occurred on the N2 at Lisseagh near Emyvale in Monaghan at around 3.40pm on Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the van was seriously injured and airlifted to Tallaght hospital where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the lorry was not injured.

The stretch of road at the crash site is closed, and diversions are in place. Garda investigators are expected to complete an examination of the scene later on Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.