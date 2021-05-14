Man rescued after cement truck drops into river in Co Cork

A truck driver is in a critical condition in hospital after his lorry went out of control and crashed through a bridge before falling into a river in north Co Cork on Friday.

The man, who is in his 30s and from Shanballymore, was approaching the Greenane Bridge in Kanturk at around 9am when his cement mixer veered out of control and crashed through the side of the bridge.

The truck fell down around 30ft into the River Allow, about 50 yards upstream of where joins the River Dalua in the centre of Kanturk, and ended up on its side in the water.

The emergency services, including the Kanturk unit of the Cork County Fire Service, were quickly on the scene and the driver was removed from the cab.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before he was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries. He is understood to be in a critical condition.

Gardaí have closed off the road and put diversions in place. They appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or might have dash cam footage to contact them at Kanturk station on (029) 20680.