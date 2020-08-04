Man rescued after car enters water in Co Down

A man is being treated in hospital after a car entered the water in Co Down.

The incident happened at the harbour in Strangford on Tuesday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) along with the ambulance service, coast guard and RNLI were involved in the rescue effort.

A fire service spokesman said the man was rescued from the car by members of the public and the coast guard.

“The coast guard helicopter carried out an aerial search, while NIFRS specialist rescue team and the RNLI carried out search on the water to make sure there were no other casualties.

“The incident was dealt with by 2.01pm,” he added.

The ambulance service said it received a 999 call at 11.42am on Tuesday.

Two emergency crews were dispatched, and assisted by the charity Air Ambulance.

A spokesman said the man was brought to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast by ambulance. – PA