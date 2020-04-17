Man remanded on bail after €125,000 of cocaine seized from woodland stash

A 23 year old man has been remanded on bail after he was charged in connection with a €125,000 drugs seizure by undercover gardai in woodland near Fermoy in North Cork last weekend.

Paulo Rodriguez, with an address at Corrinlea, Cork Road, Fermoy, Co Cork, was charged with possession of cocaine and with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Cullanagh, Fermoy on April 11th.

On Friday at Fermoy District Court sitting in Mallow, Detective Garda Robert Kennedy of the Cork City divisional drugs unit gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Rodriguez made no reply to either charge.

Inspector Tony Sullivan said that gardai had no objection to bail on certain conditions and Mr Rodriguez’ solicitor, Daithi O Donnabhain said that his client was willing to abide by the conditions sought by gardai.

Det Garda Kennedy said that gardai were seeking that Mr Rodriguez would reside at his home address in Fermoy, that he would abide by a curfew at that address between 9pm and 8am and sign on daily at Fermoy Garda Station.

He said that gardai were also seeking that Mr Rodriguez would surrender his passport and identity card, agree not to apply for duplicate travel documents, and that he would be contactable 24/7 on a mobile phone.

Insp Sullivan said that gardai were seeking a two months adjournment to allow for DPP’s directions in the matter and Judge Patricia Harney remanded Mr Rodriguez on bail to appear again at Fermoy District Court on June 19th.