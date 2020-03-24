Man remanded in custody on firearms offences in Cork

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody on firearms offences after gardaí stopped and searched a car fitted with false number plates in Cork on Monday night.

Jonathan O’Sullivan with an address at Barrett’s Buildings, Cork appeared before Cork District Court today where he was charged with two firearms offences arising out of the incident.

Mr O’Sullivan was charged with possession of a Grand Power G9A automatic pistol in suspicious circumstances at Ardcullen, Hollyhill in Cork on March 23rd contrary to Section 27 A(1) of the Firearms Act 1964.

Mr O’Sullivan was also charged with possession of a round of .380 ammunition for a Grand Power G9A automatic pistol at Ardcullen, Hollyhill on the same date, again contrary to Section 27A (1) of the Firearms Act 1964.

Garda Keith Shier gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to the defendant and defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher, standing in for Joe Cuddigan, said his client was not seeking bail at this point.

Sgt Gearoid Davis sought a remand in custody for a week and Judge Olann Kelleher granted the application, remanding Mr O’Sullivan in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on March 31st 2020.