Man released without charge after drugs seized in Cork city

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions after releasing without charge a 21-year-old man arrested for questioning about a €135,000 drugs seizure in Cork city.

The man was arrested when gardaí from Togher carried out a search of a rented house in the Bishopstown area of the city’s southside and found the drugs hidden in a number of rooms.

Gardaí recovered one and a half kilos of cocaine with a street value of €105,000 as well as a kilo and a half of cannabis with a street value of €30,000 in the search operation late on Thursday night.

The man was arrested under Drugs Trafficking legislation which allows detention for up to seven days and was taken to Togher Garda Station where he was questioned before being released on Friday.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that the drugs have been sent for analysis and a file in relation to the seizure will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.