Man killed in workplace accident in Co Kilkenny
Incident occurred at a port services company at Belview Point at about 4.30pm on Friday
A man has died following a workplace accident in Co Kilkenny on Friday.
Gardaí were called to an incident at a port services company at Belview Point at about 4.30pm.
A Garda spokesman said a man was fatally injured in an incident involving a trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and its investigation is ongoing.