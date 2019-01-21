Man killed in Waterford ‘one of best-known people in Dungarvan’

A man who died when he was hit by a truck outside Dungarvan on Sunday night was a well-known local council worker and entertainer.

The 60-year-old has been named as Michael Wright, a one-time local election candidate whose wife Teresa Wright is a former councillor and mayor of Dungarvan.

Mr Wright, who lived at Congress Villas in the town, was out walking his dog when he was struck by a truck on the N25, the Youghal Road from Dungarvan, at about 8.15pm on Sunday.

The incident happened in the townland of Killossera, about a kilometre from the GSK pharmaceutical plant on the edge of the town.

Emergency services were quickly at the area but Michael Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains were brought to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem is expected to be carried out, and the local coroner has been informed.

Gardaí sealed off the stretch of road involved to allow a forensic examination be carried out by garda technical experts and the roadway remained closed for several hours on Monday morning.

Mr Wright worked on the outdoor staff of Waterford County Council for many years and stood as an Independent in the 2014 local elections.

His wife Teresa Wright was a member of Dungarvan Town Council for several years and was mayor of the town in 2011-2012.

The couple have two daughters and one son and one of their daughters celebrated her wedding just over a week ago.

Michael Wright was known locally as “The Mad Hatter” and worked as a DJ and entertainer in his spare time. His slogan before the 2014 local election was “Make your vote matter, vote for the hatter”.

“He was one of the best-known people in Dungarvan,” local councillor Damien Geoghegan said on Monday morning. “The town is in shock, we just can’t believe it.”

Mr Wright was well-known for appearing in local stage productions and musicals over the years, often as “the dame,” and also did his DJ work at many weddings and functions in the area.

Gardaí in Dungarvan are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and have asked any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the local station on 058-48600, or any station.