Man killed in road crash in Kells in Co Meath

A man (26) has died following a road collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor at Balrath Cross, Kells, Co Meath on Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured and taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday morning. The driver of the tractor (19) was uninjured.

The road has reopened following a forensic investigation of the scene. Gardaí­ in Kells are appealing for any persons who may have travelled the road or who can assist with this investigation to contact them at Kells Garda Station 046 – 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.