Man killed by car while crossing road in Co Meath

A man in his forties has been struck and killed by a car in Co Meath this morning.

It is understood the deceased was crossing the road at Ballymagarvey Farm, Balrath at around 6.50am when the collision happened.

His body has been removed to Navan Mortuary where a postmortem will take place.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place and forensic collision investigators have been notified.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Navan Garda station on (046) 9036 100, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.