Man killed as single-seater aircraft crashes in Co Mayo

A man was killed this evening when his light aircraft crashed in Co. Mayo.

He was the pilot of a single-seater plane which came down in a field at Breaffy, about three miles from Ballina.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save the pilot who was trapped in the cockpit of his damaged aircraft.

Locals reported hearing sounds which indicated the aircraft was in distress before it hit ground some time after 6pm.

Units of Mayo Fire Service were amongst the rescue service teams which responded to the emergency.

Media requests for information about the incident are being referred by Ballina gardaí to the Garda Press Office in Dublin.

It is understood the man who died is a native of the north Mayo area and is a regular flier.

The scene of the crash, just off the Ballina to Bonniconlon road, has been sealed off tonight pending the arrival of investigators from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU).