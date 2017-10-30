Man killed and woman seriously injured in early morning crash in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating after a young man was killed and young woman seriously injured in a single vehicle road crash in the early hours of this Bank Holiday Monday.

The incident occurred at Woodcock Hill, Meelik, in Co Clare, around 3.40am, where the car hit a tree.

Munster Regional Fire Control received the alert of a road traffic collision in the area and deployed five fire engines from Limerick and Shannon and a fire service jeep. Two ambulances from Limerick and Tipperary and also responded to the alert.

Sources said two male passers by came on the scene initially and alerted emergency services.

The male driver of the car, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, after firefighters and paramedics administered CPR and other emergency medical treatment.

A woman, aged 25, was discovered semi-conscious in the front passenger seat and taken ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with serious head juries.

Gardaí are continuing to try to identify the driver’s identity.

The man and woman were traveling in a silver coloured convertible-style hard top car.

The road has been closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Mayorstone Garda station on 061 456980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.