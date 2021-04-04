Man killed after car strikes pillar in Co Meath

A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Dublin on Sunday. The incident happened on the R135, the Old North Road, near Thornton Hall on the border with County Meath, at about 8.30pm.

The driver of the car, reported to be in his mid-20s, was fatally injured when the car struck a pillar. His body has been removed to the mortuary in Whitehall for a postmortem.

The passenger, also a man in his mid-20s, was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene. The road is closed and local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing for any drivers who may have dash-cam footage to make this available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01-6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.