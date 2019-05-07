Man killed after being struck by lorry in Co Tyrone
Pedestrian hit by heavy vehicle on Drum Road in Cookstown at around lunchtime
A male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a lorry on the Drum Road, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, this afternoon. File photograph: Google Street View
A male pedestrian died after he was struck by a lorry in Co Tyrone on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on the Drum Road in Cookstown at about 1.50pm.
The PSNI are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling on the Drum Road this afternoon and may have witnessed the collision, or witnessed a man walking on the Drum road at the time, to contact them.