Man injured in flat where woman was murdered remains critical

A seriously-injured man taken from an apartment in Dorset Square, Dublin in which a woman was killed, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí are hoping to interview the 35-year-old Brazilian man about events leading up to the stabbing of Anne Colomines (37) from France, who worked for PayPal.

She was found with multiple stab injuries in the apartment at Dorset Square on Gardiner Street in the north-inner city at 11.30pm on Tuesday.

The man was taken to the Mater Hospital where his injuries remained serious on Friday.

He worked in the same industry as Ms Colomines who was a business support team leader in PayPal’s Dublin offices and had lived in Dublin for five years.

Gardaí in Mountjoy station are investigating and have have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

A knife which gardaí believe was used during the fatal attack on the woman in the apartment has been recovered.

Gardaí are understood to be treating the killing as a domestic incident and are not looking for anyone else at present.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.