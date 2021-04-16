Man injured in Derry shooting incident

A man has been shot in an incident in Derry.

Police attended the scene of the incident where, at about 11pm on Thursday night, two men forced their way inside a house in the Whitethorn Drive area.

The two men shot the male occupant a number of times in his legs.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched an investigation into the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 2083 15/04/21 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.