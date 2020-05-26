Man injured in Co Meath shooting attack last night

Gardaí are investigating a shooting which took place at Clonee, Co Meath, last night.

The force said the incident took place on the town’s Main Street at around 10.25pm.

It left a man in his 20s injured.

The victim has been taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where his injuries were described as non-life threatening. The scene has been preserved pending a technical examination.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to contact the incident room in Ashbourne Garda station on (01) 801 0600, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

No arrests have been made.