Man injured after being attacked with samurai sword in Larne
Two men arrested after police respond to Sunday afternoon call about an assault
Police recovered a samurai sword after stopping a car in east Belfast.
A man has been injured after being attacked with a samurai sword.
Two men were arrested following an altercation in Glynn Road, Larne, on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 12.20pm, police received a report that a man armed with a sword was assaulting another man.
A 38-year-old man suffered minor injuries to his body.
The alleged attacker made off in a black car before the arrival of police, the PSNI said.
A car matching the description was stopped by police in east Belfast some time later and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault, theft and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
A samurai sword was also recovered from the car.
A 27-year-old man who was driving the car was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drugs.
Both remain in police custody. – PA