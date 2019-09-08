Man in his early 20s dies in Co Meath after car hits wall

A man who died in a car crash in Co Meath early on Sunday morning was the third person to die on Ireland’s roads since Friday .

The man’s car struck a wall on the R163 at Headfort, Kells. The victim, in his late 20s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A 20-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Dublin’s Cork Street in Dublin on Friday night. The pedestrian was brought to St James’s Hospital after the hit-and-run incident.

Gardaí at Kevin Street are appealed for witnesses after the car involved failed to stop and continued travelling in the direction of Dolphin’s Barn.

Meanwhile, a community is mourning the death of a baby boy while his mother recovers in hospital after a collision in Co Limerick on Friday.

The boy’s mother sustained serious head injuries in the two-car collision. Both have been named locally as Dion and Danielle Ryan.

Ms Ryan, in her early 20s, is understood to be originally from Caherconlish but living in Kilteely, Co Limerick. The young mother’s car was travelling near the village of Cappamore when it was in a collision with another car at the Four Cross Roads shortly after 2pm on Friday.

The female driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

However Dion was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, said gardaí. Ms Ryan was taken to Cork University Hospital where she remains in a serious condition after sustaining serious head injuries.

In Co Galway, a man in his 70s died after a collision involving an SUV and a car on Friday. The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, where he was later pronounced dead. The crash occurred at approximately 5pm on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway, Co Galway.

A total of 103 people have died on Ireland’s roads so far in 2019.