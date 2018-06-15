Man in his 80s killed and grandson (10) injured in Cork crash

A man in his 80s has died following a crash in Co Cork on Thursday night.

The two vehicle collision occurred on N71 at Bawnshanaclogh, Ballydehob, at about 9.50pm.

The man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place on Friday.

The man, who was from the area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His ten-year-old grandson who was in the car with him was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, a man (42), was the sole occupant of his vehicle and received minor injuries.

The road was closed and local diversions put in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct their investigation this morning.

Gardaí­ are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has information to contact Bantry Garda station.

The death is the fifth fatality on Irish roads in the last 48 hours, following crashes elsewhere in Co Cork, Co Mayo and Co Limerick

In Co Cork, a car struck a gate post in Mayhill, fatally injuring a male passenger in his 70s and leaving the female driver with serious injuries.

In Co Mayo, a woman in her 60s died in hospital after her car collided with another car on the Westport road (N5) in Castlebar at 8.30am.

On Wednesday an elderly couple were killed in a head-on road collision in Co Limerick.

Christopher Scullane (84) and his wife Mary Ellen (70), from Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, had been in the country visiting a sick relative in the midwest when they were killed in a collision with an oil delivery truck.