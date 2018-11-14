Man in his 80s dies following crash in Co Cork

A man in his 80s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Glanmire, Co Cork.

The incident occurred at 2.50pm on Wednesday on the M8 at Sallybrook, when a car travelling northbound crashed through the central median and onto the embankment on the southbound side of the motorway.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in her 80s was injured in the incident and taken to Cork University Hospital, but her injuries are described as non-lifethreatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021-4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.