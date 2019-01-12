Man in his 70s killed in single vehicle collision in Co Cork

A man in his 70s has died in a single vehicle collision in Co Cork.

The crash happened shortly before 11am on Saturday when a 4x4 vehicle left the road and struck a ditch at Shanlaragh near Dunmanway.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

An examination of the vehicle and crash site was carried out by garda forensic collision investigators and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí in Clonakilty are appealing for witnesses and say the results of a post mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023-8821570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.