Man in his 60s dies in Co Roscommon house fire
It is understood the man was on his own in the property when the fire started last night
Emergency services attended the fire in the village of Ballyleague, Co Roscommon
A man in his 60s has died in a house fire in Co Roscommon.
It is understood the man was on his own in the property in the village of Ballyleague, on the Longford border, when the fire started last night.
Emergency services attended the scene but the man was later pronounced dead.
Gardaí said foul play is not suspected.