Man in his 30s dies in Co Louth after car hits pole

A man in his has 30s died in Co Louth on Saturday morning after his car crashed into a pole.

He was the only person in the car when it went off the road on the N2 south of Ardee at Mullacapple at about 1am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

This stretch of road is currently closed for a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.