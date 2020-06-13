Man in his 20s dies after car falls on him in Westmeath

A man in his twenties has died after what gardaí described as a tragic accident in the midlands.

It is believed the victim was working on a car in a friend’s field at Correllstown, Kinnegad, Co Westmeath, when it fell on him.

The incident happened at around 8pm on Friday.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardai were notified after the man died.

A Garda spokesman said a file on the incident is being prepared for the local coroner’s office.

“It appears to have been a tragic accident,” the spokesman said.