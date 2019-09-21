Man in his 20s dies after car enters canal in Co Cavan

A man has died after a car entered a canal in Co Cavan on Saturday.

The incident happened at at Ballyheady Bridge along the Ballyconnell-Ballinamore Road at about 6.30pm when a car carrying three men entered the water, at Woodford River.

The body of a man in his mid-20s was recovered from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men in their 20s escaped from the car uninjured. One man was taken to Cavan General Hospital as a precaution.

A fatal incident has taken place at a location along the Ballyconnell-Ballinamore Road. Illustration: Google Maps

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene where a technical examination of the scene is under way.

The road is closed to traffic and local diversions are in place.