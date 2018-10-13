Man in his 20s dies after car crash on N4 on Saturday morning

A man in his 20s has died after the car he was driving hit a wall on the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Mullingar on Saturday morning.

The driver was the only person in the car when the crash happened at 6am on Saturday.

His body was removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

Forensic investigators are at scene and a section of the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 - 6687660.