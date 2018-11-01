Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Co Kildare

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed during incident in Athy, Co Kildare, on Thursday morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene at 5.50am to find the man lying on the pavement outside a shop in Duke Street.

The incident is believed to have occurred after a party in an apartment above one of the shops.

The man was removed to Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. The scene has been preserved and investigations are ongoing.

A media briefing will take place outside Athy Garda station on Thursday afternoon at 4pm.

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the assault.