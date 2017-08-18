Man in critical condition after being found injured on road in Bray

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was found injured on a road in Bray on Tuesday morning.

The man, aged 56, was found on Dargle Road at around 6am on with what are described as significant injuries.

He is currently being treated at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.

The man is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, of thin build with short grey hair. He was wearing a wine-coloured jacket, a black t-shirt and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí have identified the man but want to establish how the injuries occurred and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen the man between 11.35pm on Monday night until 5.55am on Tuesday morning is asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 6665300 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.