Man hospitalised with apparent stab wound in Limerick city

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a man received an apparent stab wound in a Limerick city suburb in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The injured man was found by emergency services at Fr Russell Road near the Oakfield estate at about 1am and was taken by ambulance to nearby University Hospital Limerick.

It is understood he was initially being treated for critical injuries but his condition is believed to have improved over the past number of hours.

Gardaí have cordoned off at least two separate green areas as crime scenes and are conducting house to house enquiries.

A Garda spokeswoman said gardaí are investigating the incident and that the man’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening. “There are currently two scenes preserved for technical examination. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340.