Man hospitalised after pole knocked over by car hits him

Gardaí are investigating an incident in Co Tipperary, where a pole that was knocked over by a car hit a passing pedestrian who suffered a serious injury.

The man was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital, in Clonmel. He is reported to be in his 50s and to have sustained an injury to his head.

In a statement the Garda Press Office said gardaí in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, were investigating a road traffic incident which occurred on Gladstone Street at about 3pm on Friday.

“From initial investigations it appears that a car struck a pole which then hit a male pedestrian on the street. The injured male was taken to the South Tipperary hospital. Investigations are continuing.”

The section of the road where the incident occurred was closed off and gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the accident or caught it in dashcam footage, to get in contact.