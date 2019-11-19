Man hospitalised after being attacked by six armed men

A man has been hospitalised after he was attacked in his house by six men with weapons in Co Donegal on Monday night.

The man was at home at Coneyburrow in Lifford at 7.30pm when the front door of his home was burst open.

Six men armed with hammers and bars assualted the man and then fled the scene.

The man was taken to hospital but gardaí say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Garda forensic teams are currently at the scene of the attack.

Sgt Eunan Walsh has issued an appeal for anybody who was in the area to contact them.

At this stage Gardai are not aware of how the men made their escape.

They are scanning CCTV footage in an effort to track the men and their movements last night.

“This was a terrifying ordeal and our forensic team are at the scene.

“These six men came through the front door and subjected this man to a series of assaults.

“We have still not determined what form of transport these men used and we would appeal to anybody who may have noticed anybody in the area at the time to contact us,” he said.

All information on the incident can be forwarded to Letterkenny Garda station on 0749167100.