Man held after ‘unexplained’ death of woman (70s) in Kilkenny

A man is in custody after the “unexplained death” of a woman in her 70s, gardaí have said.

The pensioner’s body was found in a house in Kilkenny city on Wednesday evening.

The house has been sealed off and the body of the woman remains at the scene.

Gardaí in the city said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the “unexplained death of a woman in her 70s”.

A man has been detained in Kilkenny Garda station in relation to the incident, according to a Garda spokeswoman.