Man guilty of theft of heirlooms worth €30,000 from elderly woman

A burglar stole more than €30,000 worth of “irreplaceable” family heirlooms and belongings from an elderly woman, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has heard.

Gerry Wall (27) of The Laurels, Bluebell, Dublin, pleaded guilty to the February 2016 burglary in Walkinstown. He has 26 previous convictions.

Garda Aidan Devaney told Fionnuala O’Sullivan, prosecuting, that the son of the elderly woman, who also lived there, returned to the unoccupied house to find it in a “chaotic state” with piles of clothes everywhere and belongings knocked over.

Wall had left the house carrying a suitcase and two bags, containing jewellery, saris, coins and flags. Nothing has been recovered. Many items were family heirlooms with sentimental value. They were not insured.

Defending barrister Emmett Nolan said Wall was a married father of one with little education and training. He said there was simply “no excuse” for the offence. His client had shown remorse for what he did.

Judge Karen O’Connor adjourned sentencing until October 15th.