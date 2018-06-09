Man found with serious head injuries in Bray taken to Beaumont Hospital

Gardaí are investigating after a man was found with serious head injuries early on Saturday morning in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Main Street in the town when the unconscious man was discovered.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

The area remains sealed off for forensic examination.

Gardaí said they were investigating all aspects of the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to contact Bray Garda station at (01) 666 5300 or any Garda station.