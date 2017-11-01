Man found with head injuries in Navan in serious condition

A 25-year-old man is in a serious condition after he was found with a head injury in Navan, Co Meath.

The young man was discovered shortly after 2am on Wednesday at Medges Lane and was brought to Drogheda Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information or for witnesses who may have been in the Watergate Street or Medges Lane area of Navan between 1.45am and 2.30am to contact them at Navan Garda station, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.