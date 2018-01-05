Man found on roadway in Passage West with head injuries

Gardaí in Cork have begun an investigation into whether an elderly man found on a roadway with head injuries in the early hours of the morning may have been the victim of a hit and run.

The 74-year-old man was found lying with head injuries in the middle of the roadway at Cork Street in Passage West around 2.30am by a passing motorist who raised the alarm.

The emergency services and the man was removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital but he was unable to tell paramedics what happened to him and how he sustained his injuries.

Gardaí closed off the road and cordoned off the scene for a technical examination as they investigate whether he fell and hit his head or was hit by a car which failed to stay the scene.

A Garda source said that they hoped a medical examination at CUH would establish whether the man had any lower limb or torso injuries which would be consistent with a hit and run.

Gardai have also begun harvesting CCTV footage from the Passage West area to see if it can shed any light on what happened to the man who is from the local area.