Man found having gone missing after own wedding in Co Kildare

A man who was reported missing from his own wedding reception has been located “safe and well”, gardaí said.

The force had earlier appealed for the public’s assistance in locating Stephen Warren (45) who was last seen when he left the wedding venue, a hotel in Naas, shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.

“Stephen Warren has been located safe and well today, Monday 10th December 2018. No further action is required. We would like to thank everyone who assisted in this appeal,” a garda spokesman said this afternoon.