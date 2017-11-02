Man fatally injured when his car hit bus in Co Roscommon

A man in his 50s was fatally injured when his car hit a bus at Ballydangan, Co Roscommon, this morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to Roscommon Hospital after the incident at about 10am on the R446.

A girl aged 11 who was travelling in the car received minor injuries and was taken to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe. The driver of the bus and three bus passengers were also taken to Portiuncula with minor injuries.

The bus had 12 passengers at the time.

The stretch of R446 was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions put in place.

Gardaí in Roscommon are appealing for witnesses or anyone travelling on the R446 from Ballinasloe to Athlone between 9.30am and 10.15am today to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090 6638300, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line, 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.