Man due to appear in Carlow District Court over 2006 murder
Gerry Nolan died in fire at his caravan in Deerpark, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny
Gerry Nolan died as a result of a fire at his caravan in Deerpark in July 24th, 2006. Photograph: Crimestoppers
A man in his 30s is due to appear in court charged in connnection with the murder of Gerry Nolan in Co Kilkenny 14 years ago.
Mr Nolan died following a fire at his home, a caravan, in Deerpark, Castlecomer on July 24th, 2006.
At the time, gardaí carried out a full investigation and Mr Nolan was found to have died as a direct result of the fire.
Five people were arrested, but nobody was charged.
The case was reviewed in 2014 and a murder investigation was launched.
The man is due to appear before Carlow District Court on Thursday.