Man due in court over machete robbery at filling station

A 23-year-old man is due to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with a robbery in Cork at the weekend after a man armed with a machete raided a filling station .

The man from the Mahon area on Cork’s southside was arrested in Mahon on Sunday evening by gardaí investigating an armed raid on a filling station on the Blackrock Road at about 5.30pm.

A man armed with a machete went into the filling station before fleeing on foot with a tray from the cash register .

Staff were uninjured in the raid and were able to alert gardaí who were quickly on the scene. Gardaí arrested a man (23) in the Mahon area a short time later.

The man was arrested and brought to the Bridewell Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and questioned all throughout Monday about the robbery.

The man was charged on Monday night at the Bridewell Garda station with robbery and is due to be brought before Cork District Court on Tuesday morning .

Meanwhile gardaí recovered a sum of cash they believe was taken in the raid while searches are due to resume on Tuesday for the machete .