Man due in court over Cork drugs seizures worth nearly €200,000

A 28-year-old man is due to appear in court in Co Cork on Wednesday in connection with two drugs seizures totalling almost €200,000 in the Mallow area.

On Monday, gardaí from Mallow District Drugs Unit backed by officers from the Garda National Drugs Unit and the Organised Crime Bureau carried out an intelligence-led operation in Mallow town.

The operation, which also involved customs officers, led to the arrest of the man and the seizure of €70,000 worth of cannabis herb at a location in the town.

The man was detained under drugs trafficking legislation and brought to Mallow Garda station where he was questioned.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house in the Quartertown area of Mallow at about 9.30pm on Monday and uncovered a further haul of cannabis herb worth€125,000.

The arrested man was charged by gardaí late on Tuesday night in connection with both seizures. He is due to appear before Mallow District Court.