Man due for court over suspected gangland shooting in Dublin

A man in his 40s is expected to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Friday in connection with a suspected gangland shooting in Dublin.

The man was arrested, along with three others, in connection with the gangland shooting of Lee Boylan (24) of Blanchardstown, Co Dublin on the evening of March 6th.

Mr Boylan was shot 10 times in the neck and body as he sat in a white Volkswagen van on Blakestown Road, Dublin 15.

He survived though he was badly injured. His father Noel Boylan was shot last week. He too survived.

Three other men arrested in connection with the shooting of Lee Boylan were released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The arrests were made following searches in the Hartstown area of Co Dublin and also in Limerick by gardaí attached to the armed support unit, assisted by members of the Defence Forces led by 2 Field Engineer Company, Athlone and 27th Infantry, Dundalk.

Gardaí also discovered a cash box buried in the ground with €9,000 inside in their searches in Hartstown.